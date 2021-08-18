No possibility of rape at Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital, says superintendent Raja Rao

There is no possibility of rape at the premises of State-run Gandhi Hospital, said the hospital superintendent Raja Rao.



"A meeting was organized with the staff and the Chilakalaguda police are also investigating. There are around 209 CC cameras of which 189 were working. Security staff along with police outpost are working in the hospital. Also, preliminary investigations revealed that there are no chances of raping in the hospital," said Raja Rao announcing the suspension of the accused Uma Maheshwar.

Meanwhile, the police are looking out for the complainant's sister. CCTV footage nearby hospital is also being verified which showed the woman's sister leaving hospital. It was learned that the two women consumed toddy three days before the incident.

On the other hand, the suspects Uma Maheshwar and security guards are being questioned who alleged that they have no connection with the case. The police expedited the investigation as home minister Mahmood Ali personally monitoring the case.