No precautions despite mishap

Bhoodan Pochampally: Due to lack of indicator boards, a car traveling in the dark missed a turn and plunged into the Jalalpuram lake in the Bhoodan Pochampally area of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Saturday night. Five young men from L B Nagar in Hyderabad, who were in the car, drowned.

Despite such a major incident, there is noticeable negligence among the authorities in taking appropriate actions.

The local people protested, demanding the R&B officials to immediately install indicator boards. However, no lights or other safety measures were implemented near the lake. On Sun-day, the police temporarily affixed radium stickers to the trees beside the road at the turn, effec-tively washing their hands of the matter.