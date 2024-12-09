Live
No precautions despite mishap
Highlights
- Lack of indicators led to a car plunging into a lake
- Outrage as 5 youth travelling in car lost their lives
Bhoodan Pochampally: Due to lack of indicator boards, a car traveling in the dark missed a turn and plunged into the Jalalpuram lake in the Bhoodan Pochampally area of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Saturday night. Five young men from L B Nagar in Hyderabad, who were in the car, drowned.
Despite such a major incident, there is noticeable negligence among the authorities in taking appropriate actions.
The local people protested, demanding the R&B officials to immediately install indicator boards. However, no lights or other safety measures were implemented near the lake. On Sun-day, the police temporarily affixed radium stickers to the trees beside the road at the turn, effec-tively washing their hands of the matter.
