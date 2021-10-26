Telangana public health director dismisses no ration no pension for unvaccinated





Dr G Srinivas Rao, director of Telangana public health on Tuesday dismissed the news on no ration and no pension for the unvaccinated people in Telangana.





He also asked the public not to believe the false information and not to worry and made it clear that no decision has been taken by the government with respect to it.

It was learned that the government is enraged over the statements made by the public health director in the wake of ensuing Huzurabad by-election.