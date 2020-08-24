No respite for Telangana from Corona

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 2,384 new cases as day testing crossed 40K on Saturday despite being a holiday on the account of Ganesh Chaturthi. Eleven people died pushing the total deceased count to 755 so far.

Among the new cases, GHMC reported 472; Nizamabad - 148; Nalgonda - 137; Ranga Reddy - 131; Karimnagar - 120; Suryapet – 110; Khammam and Jagtial report 105 each. As testing numbers increased, seven districts have reported a century of cases with Mancherial reporting 90 cases indicating a surge outside the GHMC limits.

Warangal Urban and Medchal-Malkajgiri, which have been witnessing high-case load till recently, however, reported under 100 cases. While Warangal Urban reported 85, Medchal detected 52 cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, overall cured count crossed 80,500 with 1,851 recovered cases in a span of 24 hours. The total number of active cases is at 22,908 and the total number of tests done so far is 9.31 lakh. The number of people in home isolation are 16,379.