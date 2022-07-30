No response from State for Science City in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Friday reminded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao that the Centre had not received any response from Telangana on the land allocation to the Science City Project.

In a letter to KCR, he said that the Centre had sanctioned Science City to Hyderabad for which 25 acres is required. The minister earlier had written three letters to send a detailed project report (DPR) as per the guidelines issued by the Centre.

Exploring the importance of Science City is helpful to students and also helps it become a tourist destination. Kishan Reddy said that tens and thousands of students visit every day science cities in Bangaluru, Kolkatta, Mumbai and Kurukeshtra are inspired. The fifth science city is intended to be established in Hyderabad.

Reddy said that he had written three letters so far requesting the intervention of the CM. However, there is no response, he added. The secretary of the Union Culture ministry also wrote a letter to the State Chief Secretary on February 22, this year. He said if the State government needed any assistance in the preparation of DPR, the office of the Director General at Kolkatta is ready.

The Union minister said that Hyderabad has all eligibilities to establish a science city. Against this backdrop, he asked the CM to allocate 25 acres and DPR without any further delay.