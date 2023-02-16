No scope for early polls in TS: Gutha Sukender Reddy

Nalgonda: State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy has stated that as he viewed it from his long political experience, there is no chance of early elections in Telangana. He made it clear that there would be an alliance with the Left parties in the future on the lines of those during the Munugodu by-elections.

Responding to a query on the future of his son Gutta Amit and his participation in the elections, he said he had left it to the party to decide on the issue of ticket. He criticised the central government for favouring corporate organizations at the cost of the interests and welfare of common people. He alleged that corporates like Adani were working for collapse of government institutions. He also termed as wrong the Income Tax searches at an international media organization like BBC, which would show the country in poor light. He reminded that it was national and international media organizations which exposed Bofors and Rafale scame.

On BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay's comment of 'Dandupalyam batch' on the BRS and the Congress, he said it would in fact apply only to Sanjay and his associates. He observed that Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was purely speculating on the prospects of hung assembly in the state.

He himself did not know what he was saying and should not be taken seriously, he said, adding that BRS would create history with hat-trick victory in the next elections.