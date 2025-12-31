No Urea Shortage in Jogulamba Gadwal District: District Collector

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has clarified that there is no shortage of urea in Jogulamba Gadwal district and that reports suggesting otherwise are baseless.

In an official press statement issued on Tuesday, the Collector stated that news published in some sections of the media claiming that farmers were facing difficulties and standing in long queues due to a shortage of urea was not true. He assured farmers that sufficient quantities of urea are available in the district to meet current crop requirements and advised them not to panic over fears of scarcity.

The Collector informed that so far, 5,816 metric tonnes of urea have been supplied in the district, and an additional 8,124 metric tonnes are currently available. He said urea stocks are accessible not only at PACS (Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society) centers but also at AGROS Farmer Service Centers across the district.

Referring to the heavy rush of farmers at the Gadwal Mandal PACS center, the Collector advised farmers to also procure urea from AGROS centers located at the Old Bus Stand and the Market Yard to avoid inconvenience.

Farmers have been instructed to carry Xerox copies of their Pattadar Passbook and Aadhaar card while purchasing urea. In case of any issues related to urea distribution or procurement, farmers may approach the concerned Mandal Agricultural Officers, the Collector added.

The district administration reiterated its commitment to ensuring uninterrupted supply of fertilizers to farmers and urged them not to believe unverified reports.