No vaccination today, tomorrow in Telangana

Koti: Department of Public Health on Friday announced that there will be no vaccination programme in Telangana on Saturday and Sunday (May 1 and 2nd).

Dr G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health in a press statement informed that no vaccination can be commenced as the State has not received vaccine from the union government.

Earlier, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced free Covid-19 vaccination for all the citizens above 18 years from May 1.

However, the drive has been canceled due to lack of vaccine stock. Registration for vaccination has started three days ago and thousands of people had registered themselves for vaccination.

Meanwhile Health Minister Etela Rajender has demanded the union government to provide the vaccines to the earliest.