Nodal officers must perform duties responsibly: RO

Nagarkurnool: In a special review meeting at the District Collectorate on Tuesday, Nagarkurnool Parliament Returning Officer P Uday Kumar directed the 22 appointed Nodal Officers to carry out their election duties responsibly and in coordination.

Kumar underscored the crucial role of Nodal Officers in ensuring peaceful elections. He stressed their duty awareness and adherence to Election Commission rules. Training sessions were advised for effective handling of EVMs, postal ballots, and voter assistance.

Detailed discussions covered nomination processes, data entry, and complaint handling protocols like C-Whistle. Kumar warned of strict actions against any violations of the election code, urging all officers to work in unity and uphold election regulations.

Additional Collector Local Body Kumar Deepak and other officials participated in the meeting.

