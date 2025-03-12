Nominations invited for Excellence Awards

Hyderabad: TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud said that it is commendable to recognise and honour those who provide special services in the fields of community welfare and service. A wall poster related to Sports Excellence Awards was unveiled in his office on Tuesday as part of the Rising Telangana CSR Awards under the auspices of JMG Group for those who have rendered special services in the fields of education, medicine, sports, business and women empowerment.

Jagannatham Madireddy, CEO of JMG Group, said they wanted to honour sportspersons in a grand manner so that it would encourage and inspire more sportspersons. We have already given this award four times to the real heroes who have rendered outstanding services in the service sector, and this year is the fifth time. Those serving in the fields of education, medicine, sports, business and women power can submit their nominations till April 20, he said.