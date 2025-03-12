Live
- CM Rangasamy presents Rs 13,600 crore Puducherry Budget
- JSW Steel, Tata Steel drag Nifty Metal as US tariffs on steel and aluminum take effect
- MP presents Rs 4.21 lakh crore budget, up 15 pc from FY24
- Mangaluru Christians to Hold Grand Pilgrimage Walk to Mark 2025 Years of Christ’s Birth
- Nestlé India unveils KITKAT® Professional Spread: An innovative addition to culinary creations
- Amazon India partners with Youth4Jobs to provide e-commerce market access for women with disabilities
- Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation (formerly L&T Switchgear) Redefines ‘Industrial Automation’
- Strengthening people-to-people ties: India, Mauritius ink 8 MoUs to bolster strategic, economic relations
- Yamaha Launches India’s First Hybrid Motorcycle in the 150cc Category: 2025 ‘FZ-S Fi Hybrid’
- Google Pixel 10: Expected Release Date, Features, Specifications & More
Just In
Nominations invited for Excellence Awards
TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud said that it is commendable to recognise and honour those who provide special services in the fields of community welfare and service.
Hyderabad: TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud said that it is commendable to recognise and honour those who provide special services in the fields of community welfare and service. A wall poster related to Sports Excellence Awards was unveiled in his office on Tuesday as part of the Rising Telangana CSR Awards under the auspices of JMG Group for those who have rendered special services in the fields of education, medicine, sports, business and women empowerment.
Jagannatham Madireddy, CEO of JMG Group, said they wanted to honour sportspersons in a grand manner so that it would encourage and inspire more sportspersons. We have already given this award four times to the real heroes who have rendered outstanding services in the service sector, and this year is the fifth time. Those serving in the fields of education, medicine, sports, business and women power can submit their nominations till April 20, he said.