‘Non-local’ tag may play spoiler for Uttam couple

Hyderabad: “Non-local” tag will play a big spoilsport for the victory of senior leader and former TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and his wife N Padmavati who are contesting from Huzurnagar and Kodad constituencies respectively.

With the BRS working president KT Rama Rao raising the slogan of throwing out ‘non-local’ Congress leaders, Uttam and his wife, from the two constituencies and electing local BRS candidates during his road shows recently, the party launched an aggressive campaign against the two Congress candidates.

Besides exposing the two leaders' failure in developing the two segments, the leaders said the BRS was also focusing on nativity and explaining to people to support only leaders born in the two segments only.

KTR also explained to people how Uttam and Padmavati exploited the two segments politically without any constructive development and welfare of the poor in their entire career. The BRS has produced videos on development of the segments ten years before and now and circulating them in social media aggressively during the campaign.

BRS leaders said that Uttam as minister did not take up any major project in Kodad during his heydays. The BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao announced a dry port in the segment during recent public meeting.

‘The BRS is highlighting KCR’s vision to develop the two constituencies and how Uttam and his wife failed to bring any projects from the Centre and also improve the infrastructure in the segments.

‘Poor road network , drinking water scarcity and open drainage were common during the Congress rule in the two constituencies. After the BRS came to power, along with civic infrastructure, medical and education facilities were improved with access to BCs, SCs , STs and minority communities who were deprived of the facilities by the Congress government.