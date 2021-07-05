None can come in my way of developing Telangana

Sircilla: The Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao, has asserted that no one could stop his journey which he embarked upon for the development of Telangana State. The CM during his whirlwind tour to Sircilla district on Sunday inaugurated a series of projects such as Integrated District Collectorate Complex Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) the first ever driving institute to set up in the State, around 1,320 houses constructed at a cost of Rs 87.37 crore at Mandapalli, Nursing College and a modern agriculture market yard located at Sardapur village on the outskirts of Sircilla.



Chandrashekar Rao has handed over double bedroom house documents to six beneficiaries and attended the house-warming ceremony of a couple A Srihari and Kavitha in the 36th block at the housing complex. He also presented new clothes and offered sweets to the couple.

The CM described the IDTR as a landmark facility in Telangana and a matter of pride for Sircilla district. The institute set with public-private partnership was the fourth institute in south India and it could cater to the needs of Telangana and entire south India. The IDTR set up over 20 acres of land with an expenditure of Rs 22.82 crore and a modern 3.25 kilometre six and four lane tracks and ultra modern driving simulators with 3D screens, would offer quality driving training to around 400 students in a month, he explained.

Addressing the local bodies representatives the CM recalled that many have expressed qualms whether Telangana State could achieve anything worthwhile as a separate State. But the State made tremendous progress as the government worked with integrity and emerged as an example for others.

The developmental goals were being achieved successfully and the results were visible for everyone to see. There always would be detractors and pessimists who were politically motivated but they should be ignored, he noted.

Further, the Chief Minister stated that the government will spend Rs 45,000 crore for empowerment of the Dalits in the State over next five years under the Chief Minister's Dalit Empowerment scheme He laid the foundation stone for the Padmashali Bhavan in the town. IT, MA&UD Minister, KT Rama Rao, R&B Minister V Prashanth Reddy, Transport Minister, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy, TS Planning Commission Vice Chairman, B Vinod Kumar and others were present.