Normal life hit badly due to extreme rains batters Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Normal life is thrown out of window after the continuous rainfall lashed various parts of the erstwhile Karimnagar district during the last 24 hours.

People on Saturday remained indoors due to incessant rain since Friday night. While major irrigation projects are getting huge inflows, tanks, rivulets, ponds and other water bodies were overflowing.

Nakkavagu near Hanumajipet of Vemulawada rural mandal was overflowing due to heavy inflowing into the rivulet. Road connectivity between various villages got cut off as flood water was flowing on the top of the road. Vemulwada rural police closed the road by placing barricades.

Various localities in Jagtial town were surrendered by rainwater. Drainage water is flowing on the roads in Tower, Gung market and Angadi Bazar areas. Rainwater came to a standstill in Jayashankar statue chowk and in Karimnagar road.

Vehicle traffic on Jagtial-Nizamabad main road was affected as Chinthakunta tank is overflowing. Residents of Gandhinagar, Manchinillabavi and Islampura have to face problems if water levels in the tank swell further, local people worried.

Korutla MLA K Vidhyasagar Rao advised the people staying in the villages located on the bank of Godavari river to be alert since water from Babli project has been released into SRSP project. Shepherds and fishermen should stay away from the river for a period of one week.

The highest of 103.3 mm rainfall was recorded in Govindaram of Jagtial district followed by Jaggasagar (Jagitial) and Arnakonda (Karimnagar) 100 mm.

Metpalli (94.3), Korutla (89.8), Godhuru (82.5), Peddur (82.0), Kathalapur (79.8) and other places of Jagtial received drizzling. While Marrigadda and Namapur in Rajanna-Sircilla received 89.0 and 78.5 mm rainfall, Eklaspur and Manthai in Peddapalli district got 79.3 and 76.0 mm drizzling respectively.

In the wake of incessant rainfall, district administration and police officials alerted the people against staying in old houses and walls and under big trees.

On the other hand, Rajanna-Sircilla district administration has set up a control to help the affected people round the clock.

Collector Anurag Jayanthi, in a statement, asked the people to contact officials for help by dialing to phone no. 9398684240.

Similarly, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad has forecasted heavy to extreme rainfall in a few districts including Kumuram Bheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), and Warangal (Urban) on Saturday. A red alert has also been issued in these districts. Orange and yellow alerts have been issued in other places.

On Friday, heavy rains lashed several parts. As of 8:00 am on Saturday, Nandipet in Nizamabad district had received about 200 mm of rainfall the highest in the Telangana. While most of the district has received over 100 mm of rainfall, parts of Nirmal and Suryapet districts, too, witnessed very heavy rains above 150 mm.

In Hyderabad, a highest overnight rainfall of 70 mm was recorded at Uppal. Several parts of the city including Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar, Saroornagar, Khairatabad, Banjara hills, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Chandanagar, Amberpet, Nallakunta, Nacharam, and Uppal regions received heavy rain.

The State average rainfall till Saturday morning is 40.11 mm against 9.3 mm normal rainfall. The State cumulative rainfall from June 1 to July 9 is 305.8 mm against the normal rainfall of 189.7 mm with a deviation of 61 per cent.

Similarly, heavy rains continue to lash several parts of Telangana for the third consecutive day on Saturday, affecting normal life.

Northern and Eastern part of Telangana have been receiving heavy rainfall since Friday. Nizamabad, Nirmal and Adilabad and neighbouring areas were badly affected due to heavy rains.

The Southwest monsoon has been active in Telangana and till Saturday 8 am, highest rainfall of 206 mm was recorded at Navipet in Nizamabad, followed by 200.8 mm at Ch_Kondur, Nizamabad, 178 mm at Abdullapur, Nirmal and 160 mm at Munagala, Suryapet.

The Met department has issued rain red alert for Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla and Siddipet districts.

Similarly,heavy rains lashed parts of Telangana on Friday and Saturday early hours even as the India Meteorological Department has issued a red warning for some districts for the next two days.

Several parts of the State continued to receive rains since Thursday night. Two women were killed in a wall collapse in Nalgonda town.

The IMD said that heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sirsilla, and Siddipet districts. These districts have been issued red warning.

It has also forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagityal, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts. Heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places in remaining districts of Telangana.

Telangana authorities have been alerted as the heavy rainfall is likely to result in water-logging in many low-lying areas, disruption of rail/road transport, electricity and other social disturbances, drainage clogging, and crop damages.

K. Naga Ratna, head of IMD's Hyderabad office, said heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal,Nizamabad, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), and Warangal (Urban) districts on Saturday.

Meanwhile, many parts of Telangana continue to receive rains, affecting normal life. Low-lying areas in some districts were inundated.

Water logging was reported from a few towns. Coal production was affected in a few open cast mines of Singareni Collieries in Khammam district.

Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Khammam, Wararngal, Nizamabad and other districts received moderate to heavy rainfall since Thursday.

The incessant rains led to overflowing of rivulets, canals and lakes and submergence of roads affecting vehicular traffic at few places.

Irrigation projects in the state are receiving heavy inflows due to rains in the catchment areas. Gates of Komaram Bheem project in Asifabad district were opened to let the water flow downstream. Medigatta, Saraswati and Parvati barrages under Kaleshwaram project were also receiving inflows. Authorities opened the gates to release the water.

According to meteorologists, the state is receiving widespread rains under the impact of cyclonic circulation over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Odisha north Andhra Pradesh coasts.

