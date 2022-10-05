Not amazed if KCR launches 'Prapancha Rashtra Samithi, Revanth takes jibe

Hyderabad: Reacting to the KCR's announcement on BRS, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief said that there are no murders only suicides and KCR's announcement is one such. Revanth said that he is amazed as KCR would even launch 'Prapancha Rashtra Samithi' in 12 months. He also said that KCR launched BRS to please his family members by giving them more plum posts in the future.

Reacting to KCR's announcement, senior Congress leader Jagga Reddy said that TRS supremo had taken a stupid decision. He said that without help of Congress any party which is against BJP will not flourish. He also said that Congress under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will come to power at the Centre.

Former minister, BJP leader and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender on Wednesday said that the emotional affection that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had in Telangana had cut off from today with the announcement of Bharat Rashtra Samithi Party.

The MLA said that KCR is dreaming of how to use the money that he gained through illegal way after entering into national party.

He said that KCR is day dreaming of entering into national politics which will remain as a dream forever.

He also said that if a cannot solve the State issues, how can he solve the issues at the national level.