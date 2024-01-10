Nothing comes easily, says Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Wednesday said that sometimes he shed tears without the activists know about it. Ponguleti was the chief guest at the conference organised by Groups Coaching Center at Bhakta Ramdasu Kalakshetra.

Speaking on this occasion, he became emotional at one point. He said that he had faced many hardships in his political life. He had endured many insults.

He remembered that his workers were hurt on many occasions. They used to shed tears. At the same time, he said with emotion that if I had cried in front of them, they will lose their hope but he instead he used to shed tears in their absence.

He said that his tears, his hard work was not wasted. He is saying this to know that behind every difficulty there is happiness and behind every happiness there is difficulty. He said that our good will always be like Sri Ramaraksha.

He said that he is currently in a high position as a minister. “The emotion I got that day has no meaning, but you all have to understand the emotion I got today,” he said. He remembered that he was brave in front of his well wishers and followers but felt sad after they left.

He said that Indiramma's kingdom came in Telangana with the cooperation of all. He reiterated that the Congress government will fulfill its promises no matter how many difficulties it faces.