Notification for 80,039 vacant job posts in Telangana today: CM KCR

As assured by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of announcing great news to the unemployed youth in the state, the government will release the notifications for 80,039 vacant job positions today.



Speaking in the second day of assembly session, the Chief Minister said that all the notifications will be announced from today. The government has also proposed to announce 2,020 teaching posts and 2,774 non-teaching posts in all the universities in Telangana which brings the total number of direct recruitment vacancies to 91,142. The regularization of contract employees revealed that there are 80,039 vacancies to be filled in the state, the Chief Minister said.



"I am happy to convey good news to the youth of the state that the government has decided to take up the recruitment of these posts immediately," he said. With the recruitment process, an additional burden of Rs 7,000 crore will fall on the state exchequer. Nevertheless, the government has taken the decision. The government has decided to identify vacancies in advance, announce a job replacement calendar every year and make appointments transparently. To this end, all the departments prepare details of vacancies that arise every year," the CM said. He also added that the government has decided to issue notifications giving appropriate time in between so that the employees can compete in all the recruitment exams.

"Keeping in view of the aspirations of the unemployed youth, the government have also decided to relax the upper age limit for direct recruitment, to enable more unemployed become eligible to compete in the proposed recruitment, by ten years, except for uniformed services like police. With this, the upper age limit will be 44 years for open category, 49 years for SC, ST, BC, 54 years for Physically handicapped, and 47 years for Ex-Servicemen," K Chandrasekhar Rao said.

Though the notification will be issued today, it may take at least seven months to one year to fill them. A similar exercise was taken up in undivided Andhra Pradesh when N Kiran Kumar Reddy was the Chief Minister. It was time bound notification and it took seven months to fill them.







