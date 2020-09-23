Now, green ratings for logistics sector too

Hyderabad: Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) has digitally launched the IGBC Green Logistics Parks & Warehouses Rating System. It is the 27th rating of the Indian Green Building Council.

The rating system was launched by Leena Nandan, Union Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, V Suresh, Chairman of IGBC, and A M Visvanathan, Chair–IGBC Green Logistics Parks & Warehouses. The conference was attended by more than 250 industry leaders and professionals from the logistics sector across the country.

V Suresh said, "the rating system is a first-of-its-kind and exclusively developed to address logistics parks, warehouses, cold storages and other storage facilities in India. The rating addresses unique green concepts such as design of docking bays and dock levellers, electric vehicles for indoor material handling, GHG inventory & mitigation measures, transport modal mix, vehicular routing, Parking for service vehicles, green packaging and Basic amenities for staff and drivers." Considering the present demand in the logistics sector, the sector is expected to contribute 1 billion sqft of registered green footprint by 2022. The aspiration for the council is to have 10 billion sqft of registered green footprint by 2022.

A M Visvanathan said the logistics sector in India is witnessing a rapid rise in demand - for freight-forwarding, warehousing and supply chain. Therefore, it is imperative for the logistics sector to adopt green principles to optimise the use of natural resources and aid growth in a sustainable manner.

The rating system is designed to address a variety of storage facilities for both new and existing typologies such as logistics parks, warehouses, cold storages and other storage spaces.

By adopting the rating tool, the projects would achieve various tangible and intangible benefits including energy & water savings and health & well-being of occupants.