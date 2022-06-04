NRI's urged to support Congress

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A Revanth Reddy took part in Telangana Formation Day celebrations at Dallas.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Revanth Reddy urged the NRIs to extend their support to the Congress party in the next Assembly elections. He said that Congress needed the support of the NRIs to defeat Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the next Assembly elections. Revanth said he was happy to see several NRIs from Telangana achieved so much in their lives and added that he was proud of the fact that the NRIs from Telangana were playing a major in the development of the USA.

He recalled that the NRIs set up Telangana Development Forum (TDF) and worked very hard for the formation of the State. He told the NRIs that scores of the youth and students of Telangana sacrificed their lives for its formation and added that their party president Sonia Gandhi formed the Telangana State after observing the sacrifices of the youth and the students.

Revanth Reddy said the Congress party had convinced several political parties for the formation of the Telangana State. He said there was a need for the people of the State to ensure the victory of their party in the next elections and give the victory of the party as a gift to Sonia Gandhi.

He said that the main objectives behind the formation of the State were not being fulfilled under the TRS party rule.

Referring to the suicide of a youth of Khammam by falling before a running train, Revanth Reddy said such incidents of suicides were happening every day in Telangana.