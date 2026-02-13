NSDC, TGCHE join hands for skill development drive

Hyderabad : The National Skill Development Corporation in collaboration with the Department of Employment and Training and the Telangana Council of Higher Education has announced a major initiative to strengthen skill development among students. The highlight of this partnership will be the South Regional Skills Competition scheduled from 21 to 24 February 2026 at Kanha Shanti Vanam in Hyderabad.

During a meeting with TGCHE Chairman V Balakista Reddy on Thursday, NSDC Manager Prashanth Veludandi outlined ongoing schemes including PMKVY 4.0, the National Apprentice Promotion Scheme, and the Skill India International Centre. These programmes aim to provide short-term training opportunities for engineering, polytechnic, and ITI students across the state.

The upcoming exhibition will showcase 42 different skills, offering students exposure to diverse training courses and career pathways. Additionally, the Skill India International Centre in Hyderabad will launch language courses in English, German, and Japanese starting in the first week of March. Both organisations reaffirmed their commitment to advancing collaboration for upskilling and reskilling students and faculty in futuristic and emerging technologies. This effort ensures that the youth of Telangana are prepared for global opportunities through comprehensive technical education and essential linguistic training.