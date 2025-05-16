NSPCL, Singareni ink agreement for supply of 5 lakh tonnes of coal

Live
Kothagudem: National power generating company NSPCL, based in Durgapur, Chhattisgarh, on Thursday signed an agreement for supply of five lakh tonnes of coal from Singareni Company in this financial year.
On the instructions of Singareni Chairman and MD N Balaram, the agreement was signed by Singareni General Manager Marketing NV Rajasekhar Rao, NSPCL CEO Diwakar Kaushal, General Managers Neel Kamal and Palash in the presence of Executive Director Coal Moment SDM Subhani.
As per the agreement, NSPCL will supply this coal to the thermal power plant set up at Durgapur in Chhattisgarh.
