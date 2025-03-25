NSS Camp: Student Community Service Commended - DMHO Dr. Swarajyalakshmi

Live
Nagar kurnool: The National Service Scheme (NSS) successfully concluded its seven-day camp in Chandubatla village, Nagarkurnool Mandal, Nagarkurnool District. The closing ceremony was graced by Dr. Swarajyalakshmi, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO), as the chief guest.
In her address, Dr. Swarajyalakshmi commended the students for organizing various community service activities throughout the week. She emphasized the invaluable satisfaction derived from community service and encouraged students to actively participate in societal development.
Dr. Swarajyalakshmi also highlighted the importance of health awareness initiatives conducted by the students, noting their positive impact on the villagers. She remarked that such programs equip students with practical knowledge and foster a sense of responsibility.
The event was attended by M. Anjaiah, Principal of the college; Vanitha, Vice Principal; Ramakrishna Rao, NSS Program Officer; Anvesh, Panchayat Secretary; village leaders; and other dignitaries.