Live
- YS Jagan extends financial assistance to youth's treatment, collector handovers cheque
- FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets ADB chief, says India remains key partner
- ‘Gaalullona’ Song Promo From Sudheer Babu’s ‘Maama Mascheendra’ Is Out
- Amazon Great Summer sale: Great discount on iPhone 14, Galaxy M14 and more
- Mahindra & Mahindra April sales boosted by utility vehicles
- Balagam: TS Constable Exam Features Questions on Award-Winning Drama Film
- Pine Labs joins ICICI Bank to accept digital rupee on its PoS terminals
- Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Hyderabad on May 8
- IPL 2023: Face-Off Between Kohli and Gambhir After RCB vs LSG Match
- Apple workers sad after Tim Cook makes work from office mandatory
NSUI stage protest at Telangana minister's house over private universities
The National Students Union of India (NSUI) Telangana unit leaders tried to lay siege to the house of Education Minister, P. Sabitha Indra Reddy here on Tuesday to protest against the government for allowing private universities without giving proper permission.
Hyderabad: The National Students Union of India (NSUI) Telangana unit leaders tried to lay siege to the house of Education Minister, P. Sabitha Indra Reddy here on Tuesday to protest against the government for allowing private universities without giving proper permission.
The protesters gathered outside the residence of the minister in Srinagar Colony in Ameerpet area, demanding that the government cancel permission to unrecognised universities.
Police arrested the NSUI leaders who tried to lay siege. Fifteen leaders, including NSUI Telangana president Balmoori Venkat were arrested. They were shifted to Goshamahal Police Station.
Balmoori Venkat alleged that the private universities were cheating the students. He had earlier said that they would lodge complaints against Gurunanak and Srinidhi universities for allowing admissions illegally.
He said the government was allowing private universities without giving proper permission. In 2008, the state government gave permission for five private universities and in 2021, the government again gave permission to six universities.
"The Governor's approval is necessary for the setting up of private universities under the proper guidelines. But, the state government has given permission to private universities which have violated rules in accepting admissions for students without proper facilities," he said, and demanded that the education department take action against the private universities which are running illegally in the state.
Venkat alleged that with the political influence, the management has set up private universities and indulged in cheating students by collecting huge fees from parents. The management also influenced their students to stage dharna at Governor's residence for delay in giving approvals.