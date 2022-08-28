Nyaya Seva Sadan will provide equal justice to all: Justice P Naveen Rao

Narayanpet: Telangana High Court Judge P Naveeen Rao and chairman of the State Legal Services Authority, said that the main purpose of Nyaya Seva Sadan is to provide equal justice and equal freedom to every person without any discrimination.

Taking part as a chief guest at programme by Narayanapet district administration marking the Mega Legal Awareness Camp organised by District Legal Services Authority and Mandal Legal Services Authority on Saturday in Narayanapet District at the premises of Skill Development Building, the Legal Awareness Camp provided legal education to the workers of unorganised sectors about their rights and laws. Along with him were another High Court Judge, Mahbubnagar and Narayanapet District Administrative Judge Justice K Laxman, Narayanapet Principal District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Abdul Rafi, Mahabubnagar Senior Civil Judge Justice Premavathi, District Collector Harichandana Dasari, District SP N Venkateshwar.

On this occasion Justice P Naveen Rao said that since everyone lives in the society, from the time they wake up in the morning to the time they go to bed, they have problems due to having a different mentality, but if what belongs to us or what we deserve is taken away from us, we have to fight a legal battle to achieve them.

To win this legal battle, it is necessary to hire good lawyers, spend some money and have knowledge of laws. But the poor, single women, children and the disabled may not be able to afford it. That is why the Legal Services Authority has been created to provide equal justice and equal freedom to everyone.

He said that the National Legal Services Authority has been established at the national level, Legal Services Authorities at the state level, district and mandal levels as well. He said that till now 14 hundred legal awareness camps have been organized at the state level and legal awareness committees have also been formed at the school level and in jails to educate the students about laws and their rights.

He said that children, disabled people and people who have lost everything due to natural calamities will be provided free legal services through Nyaya Seva Sadan. It has been revealed that the Legal Services Authority is also working to examine whether the welfare and development schemes provided by the government are getting equally to all the beneficiaries.

He said that the law has been drafted on the issues of how many hours the unorganized workers should work in their company, the minimum wage and what kind of facilities should be provided to them. The Legal Services Authority has organized many camps to educate the unorganized workers about their rights. He said that even though courts have been set up in every district to bring justice to the people, many cases are pending.

He said that around 8 lakh cases are pending across the state and it will take about 10 years to solve them. Therefore, those who have been going to the courts with petty quarrels and wandering around the court for years, said that Lok Adalats are being set up so that both parties can sit down and reach a compromise so that both sides can get justice.

So far 280 crore compensation has been provided by Lok Adalat. He informed that the Legal Services Authority will work to provide compensation to those who have become defendants by accident if they feel justice through legal services. Mahbub Nagar, Narayanapet Administrative Judge, High Court Judge Justice K. Laxman, who participated in this program, said that the state government has divided 10 districts into 33 districts and said that the state government has divided 10 districts into 33 districts. He said that as there are many unorganized workers in this district, he came here as a responsibility to make them aware of their rights and laws.

He said that the Legal Services Authority has the responsibility to see whether the welfare schemes being introduced by the central and state governments will reach the 140 crore people of the country or not. He said that the Consumer Act has been established to get justice if any consumer is cheated. Similarly, through the Land Acquisition Act of 2013, the farmers and land dwellers were explained to the farmers who were there how they can get justice.

The small traders have been told that the law states that they should first see the place where they want to sell and give them an identity card instead of driving them away overnight. The unorganized workers were made aware of the Labor Minimum Wages Act and other laws. It is suggested that many awareness programs are being organized by Legal Services to take advantage of this.

District Collector Harichandana Dasari said that even though the district has been established for a few years, many programs have been undertaken to bring it closer to the people. To provide awareness and justice to women, Sakhi centers are being set up, she team is being set up by the police department, child protection team and village-to-village awareness programs are being undertaken by Kalajata groups.

It has been revealed that there are 90 percent unorganized workers in Narayanapet district and they are contributing their part to the efforts of the legal system to make them aware of the laws. Today, two High Court judges visited the district and thanked the district administration for organizing and participating in the Mega Nyaya Seva Sadan.

District Principal and Sessions Court Judge Mohammad Abdul Rafi explained who will be included in the list of unorganized workers. Information was given on the awareness seminars conducted so far in the district to create awareness among the unorganized workers. District SP N Venkateshwarlu said that they are providing full assistance on behalf of the police department to provide speedy justice to the people in the district.

After that assets were handed over to the beneficiaries. 5 crore loan check to Rural Women's Associations and Rs 3.21 crore loan cheque, sheep breeders Rs 2,24,87,302 worth of loan cheque, three wheeler vehicles for disabled persons were handed over by the chief guests.