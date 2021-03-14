Observe tomorrow as Anti-Privatisation Day: Maoists

Kothagudem: CPI (Maoist) Telangana State Committee spokesperson Jagan and Viplava Karmika Samakhya secretary Azad extended support to the nationwide strike called on March 15 by the Central Unions opposing the privatisation of public banks.

In separate statements released here on Saturday, they urged the people in Telangana to observe March 15 as Anti-Privatisation Day to protest against the privatisation of public sector entities by BJP-led NDA government.

They alleged that the Modi government is selling public sector companies to private corporate forces in the guise of development. The government's act would throw lakhs of workers into the streets by making them jobless, they pointed out.

Jagan alleged that thousands of workers became jobless due to the privatisation of Coal India, which was making profits.

In order to benefit corporate forces like Adani and Ambani, the government was planning to privatise SCCL and Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, he criticised.

Everyone must fight against the privatisation drive aimed at suppressing workers, farmers and weaker sections and to protect the nation from capitalist forces, Jagan and Azad said.