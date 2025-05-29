Officials must prevent encroachment on forest land

Asifabad: The district has vast forest wealth and it is everyone’s responsibility to protect it, said district Collector Venkatesh Dhotre while addressing the Forest Protection Committee meeting held at the Collectorate on Wednesday.

He said that 56 per cent of the district’s territory is forest wealth, and the authorities should work in coordination to prevent land encroachment in the forest area.

The Collector said that poachers are killing wildlife by installing electric wires in the forest area, and innocent agricultural farmers and laborers are losing their lives due to this action.

He said that the Electricity officials should take steps to ensure that the electric wires passing through the forest are not routed along the road.

Steps should be taken to provide solar power facilities by drilling borewells in the fallow lands and cultivated lands cultivated by the tribals through the ambitious Indira Saura Giri Jal Shakti scheme being undertaken by the government.

He said that steps are being taken to construct roads and culverts to connect remote villages to the mandal centers.The development of villages being done by providing drinking water, electricity facilities and Indiramma houses to remote areas. A joint survey of the officials will be conducted to resolve the forest and revenue boundary disputes soon and all steps will be taken to identify the boundaries and officials should work in coordination to avoid encroachment of forest land.

Electricity officer Sesha Rao, Singareni Sanstha Goleti general manager Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, Panchayat Raj EE Prabhakar, FROs, revenue officials and other concerned officials attended the meeting.