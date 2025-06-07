Officials ordered to keep a tab on overcharging hospitals

Nirmal: District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav has ordered the officials that private and government hospitals in the district must strictly follow the provisions of the Clinical Establishment Act - 2010.

On Friday, the Collector held a review meeting with the relevant officials at the Collectorate on the implementation and monitoring of the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act - 2010 and the Women and Child Protection Acts.

Speaking on the occasion, she ordered that quality medical services should be provided to the people in government and private hospitals in the district. She said that there should be no negligence in the implementation of the Women and Child Protection Acts. Hospitals should not charge high charges from patients, and the rate chart should be clearly displayed at the reception in every hospital.

Every hospital should follow minimum standards and properly manage bio-medical waste.

It was clarified that all private medical institutions, scanning centers, and diagnostic labs in the district should be registered under the Clinical Establishments Act.

The officials were instructed to take strict action against those working illegally. People should contact the toll-free number 7337448722 to complain against those involved in relevant actions.