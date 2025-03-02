Officials to conduct study on Gig & Platform Workers Act

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ordered the officials to conduct a full-scale study on the Gig and Platform Workers Act.

A "Gig and Platform Workers Act" refers to legislation that specifically addresses the rights and protections of individuals working as gig workers, typically through online platforms like food delivery apps or ride-hailing services, who operate outside of a traditional employer-employee relationship, providing them with social security benefits like health insurance, accident coverage, and old-age pension, while still maintaining their flexible work arrangements

The main focus of the Act is to provide social security benefits to gig workers, which may include life and disability cover, accident insurance, health and maternity benefits, old-age protection, and more.

Perhaps, it is only major promise that Revanth Reddy government has not implemented so far.

During the December 2023 Assembly polls campaign in Telangana, Rahul Gandhi promised a legislation ensuring a social security framework for gig workers. Subsequently, Revanth Reddy went further and vowed to provide insurance and launch a government-run app, an alternative to ride-hailing apps to ensure proper earnings.

Taking one step towards welfare of gig workers, the Chief Minister at a review meeting of the Labour department at his residence on Saturday ordered officials to study Gig and Platform Workers Act so that the government could formulate policy for them.

Meanwhile, CM enquired about the progress of the process of upgrading ITIs in the state to Advanced Technology Centers (ATCs). While emphasising that all the ITIs should be upgraded, he said that there should be one ATC for each assembly constituency in urban areas.

Officials explained to the CM about the staff requirement in ATCs and other details.

The CM made several suggestions to the officials on staff recruitment. The CM said that the government is ready to provide the necessary funds for the establishment of ATCs immediately.