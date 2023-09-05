Officials told to get ready to hold TET on Sept 15

Siddipet: Additional district collector Srinivas Reddy on Monday directed officials to get ready to conduct the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) on September 15.

At a meeting with officials in the collectorate, Reddy said the paper I of State-wide TET will be on from 9.30 am to 12 noon; paper II from 2.30 to 5 pm. As many as 8,625 candidates from the district will write paper I at 36 centres, while 6,817 paper II at 30 centres.

He called for coordination among the staff of various departments to ensure that the test passes off peacefully, without any untoward incident. The police should provide strong security at the centres, besides the strongrooms, for flying squads, route officers and those transporting the test material.

Reddy wanted the TSRTC to run services to move the candidates to the centres; the health department to be ready with required medicines and ANMs, the Transco to ensure that there is regular supply and the panchayat and municipal staff to keep the centres clean. Among those present at the meeting were DRO Nagarajamma, DEO Srinivas Reddy, district Intermediate officer Suryaprakash, DMHO Dr. Kashinath, Transco SE Mahesh, the municipal commissioner, and officials of RTC and various depart ments.