Officials told to prevent spread of diseases in submerged areas: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao has instructed the officials to open medical camps in all flood-affected areas and ensure no spread of communicable diseases.

The Minister held a review with the district medical officials and doctors of the flood-affected areas. Principal Secretary to Health Rizvi also participated in the review meeting. The Minister instructed the authorities to take up measures to prevent the spread of communicable diseases in flood- affected areas in and around submerged places of river Godavari .

The officials have been asked to open health camps in the submerged villages. He directed all doctors to cancel leaves and attend their duties without fail. Arrangements are being made for medical tests and the supply of medicine.

Harish Rao also instructed State Medical Director G Srinivas Rao and Medical Education Director Ramesh Reddy to discharge their duties from Kothagudem and Machiryal and also directed the two top officials to organise medical camps in coordination with the local officials.