Officials told to purchase surplus food grain by Feb 7

Karimanagar: Joint Collector Shyam Prasad Lal on Thursday directed officials that the remaining food grain in the Kharif season should be purchased by February 7.

He held a review meeting with district officials and told them that 80% of the food grain has been procured through grain purchasing centers in the district.

He said that the farmers should be provided with proper awareness and trouble-free arrangements. It is suggested that the staff be prepared to buy every grain from them. Similarly, 20 mills have purchased less than 50 per cent of the kharif season grain.

Millers who buy less than 20 percent of their grain are given the opportunity during the Rabi season. Some of the millers were concerned about the procurement of grain, though the relevant authorities had taken steps to prevent the millers from causing trouble.

In the context of the coming of the rice crop in the month of April, the need to buy the grain is to be reviewed from time to time.

As much as Rs 530 crore has been paid to farmers for the Kharif season. Millers explained to the Joint Collector that they would buy every grain in Rabi.

District Civil Supplies Officer Srinath Reddy, District Manager Srikanth and rice millers were present.