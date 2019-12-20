Officials told to speed up works: Warangal Urban District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil

Warangal: The denizens need to cooperate with the administration so that to develop the city, Warangal Urban District Collector and in-charge Municipal Commissioner of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Prashanth Jeevan Patil said. The Collector inspected several parts of the city to take note of the developmental activities as part of Smart City Mission in Warangal on Friday and directed the officials to gird up their loins to complete the works as early as possible.

After inspecting the ongoing work on road construction from Hanamkonda Chowrastha to bus station, and Hanuman temple to New Shayampet, he discussed at length with the engineering officials and made several suggestions about the work. He directed the officials to remove thorny bushes and electric poles before widening the road.

"Make sure to complete the construction of CC road between Municipal Corporation office and Kapuwada within two months," the Collector told the officials. Interacting with the locals, he told them to cooperate with the administration in road widening works. He assured the locals of providing compensation to those residents, who were bound to lose their land under road widening. Further, he told them that the administration would ensure development of the colony by laying CC roads, drains and other amenities.

Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) SE S Bhaskar Reddy, Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) Project Officer E Ajith Reddy and Smart City Representative Anand Voleti were among others present.