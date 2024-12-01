Officials told to strengthen tanks by monsoon

Choutuppal (Yadadri Bhongir) : MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy directed the irrigation department officials to strengthen all the tanks in his constituency by the next monsoon season. He advised preparing detailed and effective plans for this purpose.

On Saturday, he held a special review meeting with irrigation department officials at his residence in Hyderabad to discuss the availability and usage of small water resources across all the mandals in his constituency.

Officials provided details about tanks, ponds, and canals during the meeting. Discussions were held on constructing additional check dams to enhance groundwater levels, rehabilitating feeder channels, and identifying the resources needed to fill interconnected tanks and other water bodies.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA emphasised that as the constituency is highly affected by fluoride contamination, every drop of rainwater should be conserved and diverted into tanks. He expressed hope that this would improve agriculture and benefit the people. He urged the officials to strengthen the feeder channels supplying water to the chain of tanks in the constituency’s 669 tanks.

He instructed the removal of silt accumulated in tanks, ponds, and canals, and stressed reinforcing tank bunds. He directed that site surveys for strengthening the tanks be completed by December. Selected tanks should be fully fortified by the upcoming monsoon.

The MLA announced plans to form special committees at the mandal level to oversee the enhancement of small water resources and the strengthening of tanks. Officials were asked to coordinate with these committees and be ready to complete the tasks within the stipulated timeline.

He reiterated that the main goal is to conserve rainwater and fill the tanks, urging officials at all levels to act promptly without negligence. He highlighted that the development of villages and the welfare of their residents heavily depends on the effective management of water resources.