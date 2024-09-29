Officials urged to complete gold-plating works by March

Yadadri : The continuous reviews and meetings held by Minister for Endowments, Konda Surekha, have yielded positive results in transforming the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple into a resplendent destination.

Following the proactive efforts of Minister Surekha, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has granted permission to begin the gold-plating work on the temple’s vimana gopuram (tower). In response, Minister Surekha has directed the authorities to initiate the work without delay. The State government has entrusted the responsibility of this gold-plating work to M/s Smart Creations. Minister Surekha has instructed that the work should be completed before the temple’s Brahmotsavam festival, by March 2025.

To oversee the project, a special committee has been formed by the government. The committee will be chaired by Principal Secretary (Endowment) Shailaja Ramaiyer. The Director of Endowments department will serve as the convener. Other members of the committee include Government Advisor for Infrastructure and Projects, VTDAs Vice Chairman G Kishan Rao, the Executive Officer of the Yadagirigutta temple and the Chief Engineer of the Electricity department.

This committee will closely monitor the progress of the gold-plating work and offer necessary guidance and suggestions. The government has issued two separate orders related to the gold-plating project and the formation of the committee for its supervision.