New Congress government has been established in Telangana state after the decision of it's people by vote.



But what is the use of elections and what is the value of vote when it can be purchased.

And what is the value of a political leader who can buy votes with illicit mony.

And what is the value of democracy in where the voters and leaders are sold.

What is the use of changing players in the game until change of its rules.

What is the use of new government where the opposite leaders are allowed to join.

Can we expect any change from the old pickle in new jar.

If The Congress party allows the joining of opposite party leaders and give them some important role in ruling then what about the voters who vote for a change in the rule.

If we milk the oxen instead of a cow ,what is the use.

What is the use of chameleon like leaders who can change their colours accordingly.

That is exactly what is happening now in the erstwhile Mahabub nagar district.

Most of the BRS leaders are joining in to the Congress party' shamelessly.

The former sarpanches,MP TCs ,ZP TCs,and municipal councilors

were joined in to the Congress party in the presence of AICC secretary SA Sampath Kumar on Tuesday at his residence.People are wondering about the joining

Especially in Alampur Constituency and feel them as chameleon.And say that old pickle in a new jar...