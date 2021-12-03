Omicron scare: 12 international passengers tests COVID-19 positive at Hyderabad airport

As many as 12 passengers arrived from various countries at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the officials, the passengers arrived from UK, Canada, America and Singapore.

"All those who have tested positive have been sent to Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) for treatment," the officials said, adding that the samples have been sent to genome sequencing. They further said that all the passengers were asymptomatic and continued that they will be sent for home isolation if the no case of Omicron is reported.

On Thursday, a woman who arrived from UK also tested positive for the virus at the airport and was sent to TIMS for isolation.