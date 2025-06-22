One arrested for selling forest land as residential plots

Adilabad: The district police have arrested one person for claiming ownership of forest land and selling it to victims as residential plots.

At a press conference on Saturday at Mavala Police Station, DSP L Jeevan Reddy stated that based on a complaint filed by Shobha Murarka (wife of late Nandakishore Murarka), police arrested Vakulabharanam Adinath, while his wife Vakulabharanam Rajini is currently absconding.

“In 2010, Adinath falsely claimed ownership of forest land near Khanapur, converted it into plotted land, and sold four plots (Nos. 57, 58, 59, and 60) to the complainant for Rs 3.3 lakh. In 2022, forest officials took over these plots after identifying them as forest land. When the complainant confronted the accused and demanded her money back, he responded dismissively, saying to approach the court and even threatened her if she informed others,” said the DSP.

Adinath was produced before a magistrate and sent to 14 days of judicial remand. The DSP confirmed that both revenue and forest authorities verified the land to be forest property.

He emphasised that Adilabad police are taking strict action against land grabbers and warned that those engaging in document forgery and public deception will face severe consequences.