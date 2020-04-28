One cannot cheat people all the time: Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy at Nizamabad

Nizamabad: R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said Nizamabad MP D Arvind cannot deceive people all the time. He inaugurated grain purchasing centre at Motte village in Nizamabad district on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said though the government is purchasing every grain produced by the farmers at their fields, the MP is making false statements only to mislead the public.

Quoting the MP's statement that the Centre is paying the amount to buy grains from the farmers, Reddy challenged Arvind to make the Centre to reimburse about Rs 1,000 crores, which they spent for buying the grains from the farmers, if his (MP) statement is true.

The Minister questioned the MP as to why he couldn't get turmeric board to the district if he really cares for the farmers. He asked the MP to take the initiative in making the Centre to purchase turmeric from the district.

Prashanth Reddy said that the only thing the Centre did to the State was disbursal of 5 kg PDS rice and Rs 500 to the poor while the Telangana government is distributing 12 kg rice and Rs 1,500.