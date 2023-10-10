One dead after being hit by an unknown vehicle in Nalgonda

An SPF constable was killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle in Nalgonda. The tragic incident took place in Venkatapuram of Halia Mandal in the early hours of Tuesday.



Madhu Nagarjuna of Aregudem, Motkuru Mandal, Bhuvanagiri District, is working as a Special Protection Force Constable (SPF) at Sagar Dam.

While Madhu was going to Nalgonda on a motorcycle, his bike was hit by an unknown vehicle and he died on the spot due to serious head injuries.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot, registered a case and are investigating. Madhu's death has created a tragic in Oregudem.