- VXI marks its Footprint in Hyderabad, to create 10K Jobs in the next Five Years
- Censor board suggests 27 modifications for ‘OMG2’
- ‘Sardar 2’ on cards; pre-production works are under process
- Dulquer’s ‘King of Kotha’ to release in this festive season
- YS Jagan launches YSR Sampoorna Poshana, hands over ration kits to beneficiaries
- Yadadri-Bhongir: Man found hanging in an agricultural field
- One killed, 4 injured in road accident in Jangaon
- Hyderabad all set to experience Zero Shadow for the 2nd time on Thursday
- School bus turns turtle in Mahabubabad, 30 kids hurt
- Airbus Beluga has landed at Hyderabad airport
Highlights
The family was on its way to Hyderabad from Palvancha at the time of the accident
Jangaon: In a tragic road mishap, a 20-year-old woman died and four others were injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a tree. This accident took place at Kundaram village of Lingala Ghanapur mandal in the district on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Sindhuja, wife of Ambati Prashanth from Palvancha village in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.
The injured passengers were rushed to Jangaon hospital for treatment. Sindhuja’s husband Prashanth and his parents Srinivas and Nagamani, and the car driver, who is yet to be identified, suffered serious injuries, police said.
The family was on its way to Hyderabad from Palvancha at the time of the accident. A case has been registered, and the investigation is on.
