One year on: No headway on release of enhanced pension

Adilabad: One and half year passed since the Congress government was formed in the State, beneficiaries of Aasara pension scheme are complaining that there is no increase in the amount.

The previous BRS government gave a pension of Rs 2,016, but during the last(2023) Assembly elections, Congress leaders promised that if they come to power, they would double the pension provide equal pension to the two member of the family.

Meanwhile, pensioners are expressing their grief that the promise has not been implemented so far. Although the pensions that they currently receiving are useful for their needs. As the prices of essential commodities are increasing drastically, the pension provided by the government is not enough for their requirements. They are demanding the government to increase the pension amount.

Beneficiaries are complaining that the government is not taking a decision on the issue of pension increase. Pension is one of six guarantees given to the people as part of the promises made to the people in the last Assembly elections.

Pensioners are complaining that they have pinned a lot of hopes on the government.

Congress government has promised to increase the pension for the elderly from Rs 2,016 to Rs.4,016 and for the disabled from Rs 4,016 to Rs 6,016.

The beneficiaries are waiting with hope to increase the pensions as per that promise. Since no decision was taken on the issue of increasing pensions in the recent cabinet meeting, beneficiaries are expressing their dissatisfaction. In Adilabad district, the total number of pensioners 73,596, among them are 28,998 old age pensioners, 28145 widow pensioner, 6,877 disabled pensioners, 19 weaver pensioners, 41toddy pensioners, 972 HIV, 625 filaria, 5,545 beedi pensioner, single women pensioners are 2,219 there in the district.