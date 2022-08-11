Only BJP can end KCR's corrupt rule, says Dasoju

Hyderabad: BJP leader Dasoju Sravan on Wednesday said that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP can put an end to the undemocratic and corrupt rule of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Telangana and the upcoming Munugode by- polls would prove this without any doubt.

Sravan was welcomed by the BJP activists and his followers, on his arrival here on Wednesday. He vowed that he would work for achieving Telangana where social justice is ensured (Samajika Telangana) and SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities are given equal share in resources and development.

"People of Telangana firmly believe that only BJP can put an end to the autocratic and corrupt rule of KCR. They are seeing BJP as a party with values and culture; I am confident that the upcoming Munugode by-poll will prove Telangana people's confidence in BJP. People will vote for BJP in Munugode; it will mark the beginning of the end for TRS Sarkar in Telangana," said Sravan. He thanked BJP national and Telangana leaders for heartfully welcoming him into the saffron party and showering affection and warmth.

Sravan said Telangana was passing through a very critical phase. He alleged that the CM who has cheated people of all sections, managed to win elections two times through his cunning tactics. He is trying to come back to power for the third time through various political gimmicks.

People of Telangana should be alert of KCR's tactics and make a wise decision to save Telangana, which was achieved through the sacrifices of more than 1,500 martyrs, he said.