Only dedicated Congress workers will be rewarded with positions: MP

Khammam MP Ramasahayam Raghurama Reddy has assured that positions in the Congress party will be given only to those who have worked hard and contributed significantly to the party’s growth in the district.

Emphasizing transparency and dedication, he stated that the party remains committed to giving representation to the marginalised sections, including SCs, STs, BCs, and minorities.

Speaking at a special meeting organised on Wednesday at the Kothagudem Club to receive applications for the post of Bhadradri Kothagudem District Congress Committee (DCC) president, MP Raghurama Reddy reiterated the party values, and loyalty and commitment matter most.

The meeting was held under the direction of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and the supervision of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC). AICC observer Johnson Abraham, TPCC functionaries, and senior Congress leaders including district president Podem Veerayya were present during the meeting.

Addressing the gathering, Raghurama Reddy expressed gratitude to those who had tirelessly supported the Congress before the recent Assembly and Parliamentary elections, stressing that such dedication would not be forgotten.“We will not forget those who stood by the party before the elections,” he said.

The MP urged party leaders and workers to maintain the same unity and momentum as they prepare for the upcoming local body elections.

He emphasised that the Congress, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, is committed to selecting deserving individuals through a fair and transparent process.

As part of the selection process, several leaders submitted their applications for the DCC president post in the presence of the MP and AICC observer. Feedback was also gathered from local party cadres to ensure a democratic selection process.

Speaking at the event, AICC observer Johnson Abraham noted that no other party had implemented such a participatory method for leadership selection. “This is a historic step by the Congress party to ensure that only qualified and dedicated individuals are given leadership roles,” he said.

He added that the list of applicants and feedback would be compiled and forwarded to the PCC, after which the final decision on the DCC president will be announced.

The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of a large number of Congress leaders, public representatives, and grassroots workers from across the district.