Only KCR can provide 24x7 power: KTR

Hyderabad: Asserting that only Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao can give 24-hour power supply, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday asked if giving current was that easy then why couldn't the Congress give in States it rules.

KTR addressed large gatherings during his roadshows in Yadagirigutta, Bhuvanagiri and Miryalaguda. He said the CM was the only leader who could come up with a farmer-friendly scheme like ‘RythuBandhu.’ ‘KCR has to be re-elected for the RythuBandhu scheme to continue.

Ridiculing Revanth Reddy’s comments that the party has patents on free power, Rao asked where was quality current when Congress was in government. He said before 2014 the party had promised six-hour supply, but couldn't even give for three hours. He said Reddy's three-hour power cut and use of a 10 hp motor for farming reflects his knowledge on farming.

“Only KCR can give 24-hour power supply. If giving current was that easy then why couldn't Congress give. Do you want current or Congress?” he asked people. He asked them to decide if they want to vote for Congress which gave Rs 200 pension or BRS which is giving Rs 2,000 pension.

Rao stated that PM Modi when in Opposition cried over gas cylinder price hike; after becoming PM he increased it to Rs 800. He said the CM will bear Rs 800 and provide cylinder for Rs. 400 to people. He charged that the Congress couldn't develop Yadagirigutta, failed to give water, power and did not implement progressive schemes which are being taken up now by the Government.

“KCR made Yadagiri a new district, developed Yadagirigutta temple, gave RythuBandhu to farmers, gave power, water, KCR Kit, and also a degree college,” Rao said. He asked what Congress did for people of Yadadri.

Rao said Yadadri was being transformed massively, giving competition to Tirupati. ‘This election will decide the fate of Telangana and people should take a wise decision while voting on November 30.