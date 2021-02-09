Only TS is giving crop investment: KTR

Sircilla: Telangana is the only State in the country that is giving money as an investment under Rythu Bandhu scheme to farmers, stated IT Minister KT Rama Rao during his visit to Rajanna Sircilla district on Monday.

The Minister participated in various developmental activities and inaugurated Rythu Vedika, constructed on his own expenditure in the name of his grandparents at Gambhiraopet mandal in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister KT Rama Rao said that Rythu Bandhu introduced in Telangana is the inspiration for the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme introduced by the BJP at the centre. The credit of filling happiness in farmers' lives by supplying not only irrigation water but also uninterrupted 24-hour power supply goes to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, he stated.

"Earlier farmers faced a lot of hardships for power and water. They used to wait for long hours for power late into the night and some of them even lost their lives due to snake bites while waiting in night. But after the formation of separate Telangana, enormous progress took place in farming sector. The TRS government has changed that situation entirely and made farming easy for farmers," he added.

To bring all farmers on one platform, Rythu Vedikas are constructed across the State, Minister KTR said. 'Farmers can speak with agricultural officer through these Vedikas and clear their doubts and international services also will be brought into utility for them.'

Reminding that the TRS government had established 6,500 purchasing centres in villages and purchased food grains directly from the farmers for their convenience, KTR informed that the government is taking steps to increase the capacity of godowns. Earlier, the capacity of godowns was 4 lakh metric tons but in the coming days, the capacity will be increased to 25 lakh metric tons, he assured.

After inaugurating food processing unit, Minister KTR explained that the government had established the food processing unit in about 260 acres with an intention to provide employment opportunities. Four more factories will be established in near future, he assured.

'With green, blue, pink and white revolutions, all-round development of rural areas will take place in the State. When the TRS government started sheep distribution scheme, nobody understood why we started it. But today we are in a stage to sell meat. There is a need to establish food processing units on a large scale in the coming days,' KTR opined.

The IT Minister said by establishing TS I-PASS, around 14 lakh people got jobs. The government is ready to encourage those, who want to establish their own industries, and for such enthusiasts, the government established T-HUB, he added. Later, Minister KTR had inaugurated Government Degree College new building, constructed with Rs 2.25 crore and ZP High School constructed with Rs 2.26 crore.

Later, he handed over Kalyana Lakshmi cheques by visiting the houses of the beneficiaries.