Oppose Citizenship Amendment Act which creates rift between Hindus, Muslims: Left parties in Kamareddy

Kamareddy: Opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), leaders and activists of CPI, CPM, RSP and other parties staged a dharna at Ambedkar statue in front of the municipal office here on Thursday.

CPM district secretary Chandrasekhar, CPI district executive member L Dasarath and RSP district secretary Kotta Narsimhulu said that the BJP-led Central government had enacted citizenship legislation to create disunity among the people in the country. They demanded the Central government withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act immediately. Otherwise, they warned that they will unite Dalits, Bahujan and minorities and fight against BJP.

The leaders gave a call to all to struggle against BJP and RSS and their policies.

CPM district leaders Venkat Goud, Bhupathi, P Ramesh, CPI district leaders Rajasekhar, D Naresh, M Praveen, Naresh, RSP district leaders Murthy and others were present.

