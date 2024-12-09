Live
OU to host one-day nat’l seminar on genetics and biotech today
Hyderabad: The department of genetics and biotechnology, Osmania University, Hyderabad, will be conducting a one-day national seminar on Changing Horizons in Genetics and Biotechnology (CHGB) on Monday.
This seminar is sponsored by the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) and focuses on recent trends in the field of genetics and biotechnology.
According to officials, the theme celebrates the vast potential of innovation by leveraging cutting-edge technologies like CRISPR, precision medicine, and AI-driven genomics. It urges to responsibly explore, regulate, and balance advancements in genetics and biotechnology to create a world that benefits both humanity and the planet.
Distinguished scientists Professor Shyam S Mahopatra, director, USF Centre for Research and Education in nano-bioengineering, department of internal medicine, and Professor Shubra Mohapatra, department of molecular medicine, Morsani College of Medicine, University of South Florida, USA, have been invited as the key speakers.
The seminar will also offer several competitions, like oral and poster presentations for the UG and PG students, research scholars, and faculty to showcase their innovative ideas and research.