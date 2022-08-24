OUJAC calls universities bandh today over suicide of student at IIIT Basara

Hyderabad: Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OUJAC) gave a call for universities bandh in Telangana on Wednesday over the suicide of first year engineering student at IIIT Basara on Tuesday morning.

The OUJAC made Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy responsible for death of the student and sought her resignation. They demanded that the TRS government should pay compensation of Rs 1 crore to kin of deceased.



IIIT students expressed anger over director and administrative officials for not arranging an ambulance to shift Suresh immediately to hospital. They staged a protest and damaged windshields of Circle Inspector's vehicle.



According to Nirmal DSP, Suresh killed himself by hanging to a ceiling fan in his room on campus. His body was handed over to family members after post-mortem in a government hospital. To a question, the DSP said that case of suspicious death was registered and probe will reveal why Suresh took extreme step.