Our bond with TS unbreakable: PM Modi

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on social media platform X following the outcomes of the Telangana State Assembly election results on Sunday evening.

Addressing people, “My dear sisters and brothers of Telangana,” he expressed, “Thank you for your support to the @BJP4India.”

Further, he said, “Over the last few years, this support has only been increasing and this trend will continue in the times to come."

Modi said, "Our bond with Telangana is unbreakable and we will keep working for the people." He appreciated the industrious efforts of each and every BJP Karyakarta in Telangana working for the party's victory.

Union Minister Amit Shah taking to X, expressed gratitude to Telangana people for encouraging support. “Under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's leadership the BJP will continue to work towards the development of Telangana,” he added.

Further sharing his post with State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy, Shah said, “With people's support, we will certainly make Telangana a prosperous State. My heartfelt thanks to the Karyakartas of @BJP4Telangana and the State President Shri @kishanreddybjp Ji for their tireless efforts”.

BJP chief JP Nadda said the party would humbly accept the mandate in Telangana.

"@BJP4India has considerably strengthened its position in the State. My gratitude to the people who showed faith in our vision in these elections. I thank the Karyakartas of @BJP4Telangana for their constant efforts and diligence." Besides, Nadda said, "Under Honorable PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's leadership, BJP will work for the betterment of Telangana and its people with even more rigour."