OU’s UCE partners with AI LINC to upskill students in AI, ML, and data analytics

Hyderabad: The University College of Engineering (UCE), Osmania University, has entered into a strategic partnership with AI LINC Technologies to deliver advanced training in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Data Analytics. The Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was formally signed at the UCE campus in Hyderabad on Monday.

The collaboration, driven by the vision of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kumar Molugaram, seeks to equip engineering students with industry-relevant skills and practical exposure to emerging technologies.

Prof. Molugaram commended the AI LINC team for their commitment to academic collaboration and congratulated UCE for leading the charge in AI-focused skill development.

Under the MoA, students will benefit from: Industry-aligned certification programs; Hands-on workshops and experiential training; and exposure to real-world applications in AI, ML, and Data Analytics .

This integrated approach is designed to bridge the gap between academic instruction and industry expectations, preparing students for competitive roles in the global tech ecosystem.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Chandra Sekhar Paidimarry, Principal of UCE and Professor of ECE, stated, “This collaboration reflects Osmania University’s vision of becoming a center of excellence in innovation and technology through impactful industry-academia partnerships.”

Prof. B. Mangu, Vice-Principal and Professor of Electrical Engineering, added, “The initiative will empower students with core competencies in emerging technologies, extending learning beyond conventional boundaries.”

Prof. Gaddam Mallesham emphasized the interdisciplinary potential of the partnership, noting that it would open new avenues for research and innovation.

Representing AI LINC Technologies, Director, Sandeep Volam highlighted the organization’s mission to bridge academic learning with industry needs. “Our goal is to provide students with the practical skills and applied knowledge required to thrive in today’s dynamic tech landscape,” he said.

The MoA signing was attended by key stakeholders including Shubham Lal and Poorva Shrivastava from AI LINC, Prof. L. Siva Ramakrishna, Prof. D. Ramakrishna, D. Diwakar, and IEEE OUCE Student Chair.