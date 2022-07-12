Over 1 lakh apply for 177 Jr. assistant posts in SCCL

Kothagudem: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) have received over one lakh applications for 177 junior assistant grade-II posts notified by SCCL in June.

Accepting the applications for the posts to be filled up externally started on Jun 20, and ended on Jul 10. Total applications received online till 5 pm on Sunday was 1, 02, 937, said a release from the SCCL here on Monday.

Meanwhile the All India Scheduled Tribes Employees Association (AISTEA) national vice-president Golla Ramesh has appealed to the SCCL management to conduct the written test for Junior Assistant posts in Telugu medium along with English medium.

Addressing the media, he said that the association office bearers have submitted a memorandum to the company management in connection with their demand but there was no response so far.

Conducting the written test only in English medium would be detrimental to the interests of candidates who studied graduation in Telugu medium. Majority of SC/ST candidates and other community candidates from remote areas usually study in Telugu Medium only, he said.

Ramesh informed that around 150 members and office bearers of the association recently called on Government Whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman at Mandamarri in Mancherial district to look into the matter and see to it that the job test would be conducted in Telugu medium as well.